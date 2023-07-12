Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Wednesday accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government of corruption, saying seven toppers of the recently held Patwari exams are from a Gwalior-based college, which is run by a BJP MLA, and demanded a probe by an independent agency into it.

In a series of tweets, Kamal Nath posted: “Many toppers are from one exam centre, a private college run by a BJP MLA in Gwalior.”

“Youths of Madhya Pradesh were being cheated repeatedly in the name of recruitment exams many times,” he said.

“It is useless even to demand an investigation from them because always bigger fishes are saved. I demand that an independent agency should investigate the matter and do justice to the lakhs of unemployed people who appear in these competitive and recruitment exams,” the veteran Congress leader added.

Responding to the allegations of the Congress, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra told mediapersons,”Congress is alleging of irregularities in Patwari recruitment exams as the assembly elections are just few months away.”

Ruling out any possibility of irregularities in the recruitment exams, Mishra said: “A total 114 participants have cleared Patwari exams at that particular center (Gwalior college), then why question is being raised about only on seven toppers.”

“The Congress is trying to mislead the people with its propaganda,” Mishra, who is also state government’s spokesperson said.

The Employee Selection Board had conducted the exam for more than 8,945 posts of Group-2 of Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari and other posts under Combined Recruitment Test in 2023.

The exams process was conducted between March 5 to March 26 , this year at different centers, including Gwalior.

The result was declared on June 30 and the ESB declared the merit list, which revealed that most selected candidates are from a private college situated in Gwalior.

