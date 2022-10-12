INDIA

Kamal Nath asks party cadre to gear up for assembly polls

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath has asked the party workers and leaders to gear up for upcoming assembly elections which are scheduled in November-December 2023.

The former Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the gathering of party leaders who won panchayat and municipal elections two months back.

Nath said that the municipal elections were just a rehearsal ahead of the assembly polls. He said that not much time has left for the elections, and thus all party leaders and workers should tight their shoelaces now.

“…the real test is comming now and you have work with double energy. It’s time to meet the people, convince them with Congress ideology. Peope are fed up with the false propaganda of the BJP and they want change in Madhya Pradesh,” Nath added.

Meanwhile, Nath also accused the BJP of using money and administrative power during the urban and panchayat elections. Police and administrative officials were forced to work for the ruling party. “We are preparing a list of such officials who have worked for the BJP. I ask you too to find out the officials who are working as political agents. We are going to form the government in 2023 and then will teach them a lesson,” he added.

Delhi-based Congress politician Jai Prakash Agarwal, who has recently taken charge as in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, slammed the BJP for mocking on Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

“BJP leaders can’t understand the meaning of ‘Bharat Jodo’. They (BJP) are doing all these things because they have realised that Rahul Gandhi is going to be a bigger challenge after this ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’,” Agarwal said while addressing the gathering.

Notably, the Congress has won five mayoral posts in municipal elections, including Gwalior and Morena, the region which is considered strong bastion of two Union Ministers – Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar.

