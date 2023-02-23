INDIA

Kamal Nath calls for meeting on MLAs on Feb 27

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) head Kamal Nath has called for a meeting of party MLAs on February 27.

The meeting will take place at his residence in Bhopal in the evening after the commencement of the annual budget session in the state Legislative Assembly earlier that day.

During the meeting, the Congress is likely to plan its strategies to corner the state’s ruling BJP during the month-long budget session for the 2023-24 financial year.

On Thursday morning, Kamal Nath met Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, who is currently hospitalised due to ill-health.

Gautam’s health suddenly deteriorated less that a week before the budget session is slated to begin.

But his condition is gradually improving, a senior official associated with the state Assembly told IANS.

For the first time this year, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government of Madhya Pradesh will present a paperless form of the state Budget on March 1.

MLAs will not get hard copies of the Budget, but instead be given tablets to read the proposals and department schemes.

In 2019, pendrives were given to MLAs along with the budget copies.

As the Assembly elections are due later this year, the state government has prepared to make some big announcements to cater to a large section of the population.

Chief Minister Chouhan has already announced plans to launch the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’, in the line with the ‘Ladli Laxmi Yojna’.

The scheme, which will provide Rs 1,000 per month to eligible women, is likely to begin in April.

