Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday invited senior BJP leader Uma Bharti to join his party’s ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi.

Kamal Nath made this comment while reacting to Bharti’s comment that there is “imbalance of casteism in the BJP government”.

During a press conference at her official residence in Bhopal on Friday, Bharti claimed that leaders from different castes and regions are not given the place they deserve and it may create a big problem for the BJP in the comming days.

Taking a dig at BJP, Kamal Nath said, “I agree with Uma Bharti’s statement that the imbalance of casteism in Madhya Pradesh. Social justice is the need of the hour. This is just a begining, the BJP will face more challenges of casteism in the coming days. I would welcome Uma Bharti if she joins Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.”

The veteran leader added that the Congress has set up as many as 34 ‘prakosth’ (departments) so that people associated with all religions and castes can be added to mainstream poltics so that they get equal opportunity to represent their groups.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath also slammed the BJP for commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt.

“Today BJP is looking at Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt…The day is not far when they (BJP leaders) will comment on his (Rahul Gandhi) shoes. They are not seeing the people supporting the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’,” Nath added.

