INDIA

Kamal Nath invites Uma Bharti to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

NewsWire
0
0

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday invited senior BJP leader Uma Bharti to join his party’s ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi.

Kamal Nath made this comment while reacting to Bharti’s comment that there is “imbalance of casteism in the BJP government”.

During a press conference at her official residence in Bhopal on Friday, Bharti claimed that leaders from different castes and regions are not given the place they deserve and it may create a big problem for the BJP in the comming days.

Taking a dig at BJP, Kamal Nath said, “I agree with Uma Bharti’s statement that the imbalance of casteism in Madhya Pradesh. Social justice is the need of the hour. This is just a begining, the BJP will face more challenges of casteism in the coming days. I would welcome Uma Bharti if she joins Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.”

The veteran leader added that the Congress has set up as many as 34 ‘prakosth’ (departments) so that people associated with all religions and castes can be added to mainstream poltics so that they get equal opportunity to represent their groups.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath also slammed the BJP for commenting on Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt.

“Today BJP is looking at Rahul Gandhi’s T-shirt…The day is not far when they (BJP leaders) will comment on his (Rahul Gandhi) shoes. They are not seeing the people supporting the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’,” Nath added.

20220910-192604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Women’s Day: How India fights with hidden infertility

    India among worst-hit by anaemia, World Congress in Mumbai to discuss...

    Sapplings planted at green booth in Lucknow

    Manali-Leh highway shut owing to possible snowfall