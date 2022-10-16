INDIA

Kamal Nath joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

NewsWire
0
0

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and the state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday joined ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka’s Bellary on Sunday.

The former Chief Minister was accompanied by his son Nakul Nath, who is a Member of Parliament from Chhindwara.

At Bellary airport, Kamal Nath was welcomed by Congress workers and later he joined the yatra led by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Kamal Nath walked with Rahul Gandhi for the yatra and later he met Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, who is one of the convenors of the yatra.

After participating in the yatra, the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief said, “I am overwhelmed to see the enthusiasm, love and the affection of thousands of people present for this journey.”

The ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ would reach Madhya Pradesh tentatively by end of November or in the beginning of December, for which the state Congress has made an elaborate plan to welcome the participants of the yatra.

The Madhya Pradesh Congress has planned to carry as many as 17 sub-yatras from all 230 assembly seats in the state, and these sub-yatras would meet with the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ when it reaches Burhanpur district in the state.

The state Congress leadership is all set to use the opportunity to launch its assembly poll campaign. The state elections will be held in December 2023.

Though the yatra would cover seven districts (around 66 assembly seats), the state unit of the party has planned to make the presence of the yatra felt in all the 230 assembly seats.

The 17 sub-yatras will cover a total of 6,440 km in 35 days.

20221016-195202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Independence of EC can’t be compromised in democracy: SC

    After CM endorsement, K’taka minister Nirani in damage control, praises Bommai

    Battle for UP: This Islamabad will vote in polls

    WBSSC scam: Third ‘middleman’ arrested by ED