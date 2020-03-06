Kamal Nath leaves for Delhi, will meet top Congress leaders

Bhopal, March 8 (IANS) In wake of the recent political turbulence in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday left for New Delhi, where he is expected to meet senior Congress party leaders.

The selection of the party’s candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls is also likely to come up for discussion during the Chief Minister’s two-day visit to the national capital.

Elections to fill three Rajya Sabha seats from the state are slated for March 26 and the last date for filing nominations is March 13.

The Congress can win two of the seats and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia are seen as major contenders for the seats.

–IANS

hindi-vd