Kamal Nath meets Governor amid political crisis in MP (Ld)

Bhopal, March 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath late Sunday night met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan amid deepening political crisis in the state.

Earlier in the day, BJP leaders had also met Tandon. Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Gopal Bhargava and Narottam Mishra had met the Governor for not mentioning the floor test in the list of business of state Assembly’s first day of the Budget session on Monday.

The Governor had, on late Saturday, written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath, asking him to prove his majority in the house. After that, the BJP had told him that the electronic voting system in the house was not functioning and the Governor, in another letter on Sunday, told Kamal Nath that if the electronic system was not working, then the members vote by raising their hands.

