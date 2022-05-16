Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath has once again raised questions over use of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) in the civic body polls. His remarks came when the state is gearing up for panchayats and local body polls after an order issued by the Supreme Court on May 10.

While addressing the press on the occasion of appointing new president of the state for NSUI (National Student Union of India)at the party headquarters, Kamal Nath said that when the EVMs are not being used in developed nations then why here. Ashutosh Chouksey was appointed as the president of the state for NSUI on Monday.

“BJP wins 300 seats with the help of EVMs. When elections are not being held with EVMs in Europe and America, then why is it being adopted here? Germany has amended the constitution itself to not conduct elections with EVMs. Now elections are being held there by ballot paper,” the former CM added.

Following the SC’s direction to conduct local body polls without OBC reservation, the State Election Commission (SEC) has started its preparation. The commission had held a meeting with collectors of all districts recently in which the election commissioner Basant Pratap Singh said that polling for urban civic bodies will be held through EVMs.

The commission has also reviewed the availability of EVMs in the state and asked the district administrations to do preparations accordingly and get ready for elections. As per the earlier statement, the SEC is likely to issue a notification to conduct elections by May 24. In its order last Tuesday, the apex court had asked SEC to issue notification within two weeks.

Polling for rural civic bodies will be held through paper ballots. The state election commissioner had asked the government to ensure sufficient supply of paper as it would be required in large quantities for Panchayat polls.

IANS

pd/uk

20220516-160359