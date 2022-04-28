INDIA

Kamal Nath resigns as leader of opposition in MP Assembly

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath, on Thursday resigned from the post of leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has accepted his resignation and appointed Govind Singh as the leader of opposition in his place.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal wrote to Kamal Nath on Thursday, saying, “This is to inform you that the Congress President has accepted your resignation from the post of Leader, Congress Legislature Party, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect. The party wholeheartedly appreciates your contribution as the CLP Leader, Madhya Pradesh.”

Kamal Nath was holding the posts of leader of opposition and state Congress President. Now he is only the chief of the state unit of the party.

Kamal Nath had said that he had already made up his mind to give up one of the two posts, but the party had asked him to continue working on both positions.

Kamal Nath has been the target of the BJP for the last few days for the dual posts he held with the saffron party continuously raising questions about his responsibilities. The allegation was that all the posts were with Kamal Nath.

20220428-173204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bodies of lovers found hanging in orchard in UP

    With 94 poets between its covers, this anthology is a gem

    K’taka Cong opposes land allotment to Chanakya University

    Police team which went to bust liquor party in Bihar attacked