Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday said that he doesn’t want to become the party President and wants to continue to work for the party in Madhya Pradesh.

“I want to remain in MP,” Kamal Nath, a former Chief Minister of the state, told IANS.

After escalating drama in Rajasthan which has put Congress leadership to think a plan B for the top party post, for which Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was being seen as a contender, Kamal Nath, who was one of the probables, has ruled out himself and now party has limited options with Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge but the time is running out as election process has started and September 30 is the last day of nomination.

The party was left red-faced as Congress legislature party in Jaipur on Sunday to decide Gehlot’s successor had to be called off after his supporter MLAs came out strongly against Sachin Pilot succeeding him.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has sought detailed report from state in charge Ajay Maken, following a meeting held at her residence on Monday with Maken, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge and General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal.

Maken, who was in Jaipur along with Kharge to convene the CLP meeting but instead faced a high-voltage drama, on Monday told the media that three members from the Gehlot camp had met them with three proposals, which they did not accept as it raised conflict of interest.

