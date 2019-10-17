Kamal Nath seeks Rs 6,621 cr to aid victims of heavy rains

New Delhi/Bhopal, Oct 21 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday and gave a memorandum to him requesting to release Rs 6,621 crore as an assistance to compensate for the loss due to excessive rainfall in the state.

The state Public Relations Department said that Kamal Nath informed Amit Shah about the loss due to floods in some district of the states. He also asked Shah to release an amount of Rs 6,621.28 crores from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) so that the farmers and the other victims can be compensated immediately for the loss.

Kamal Nath informed Shah that more than 55 lakh farmers and others have been affected due to floods, and the infrastructure has also been affected. The state witnessed 46 per cent excess rains than normal, with 20 out of its 52 districts receiving 60 per cent excessive rains. The excessive rainfall has affected the crops also. The CM also demanded to categorise the tragedy due to heavy rains as severe disaster.

The Chief Minister also apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the loss due to excessive rains and floods on October 4. On his request, the Prime Minister asked a central team to assess the loss. The team submitted its report to the Central government after assessing the situation of 16 districts from October 14-16.

The CM said that the Central government should release the relief fund immediately after the assessment so that the victims can be compensated.

Shah assured all possible help to Kamal Nath.

–IANS

hindi-rt/vd