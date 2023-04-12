Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh has said that Madhya Pradesh party president Kamal Nath will be the chief ministerial candidate unopposed, if the party wins the assembly polls due at the end of this year.

While addressing a press conference in Surkhi assembly constituency of Sagar district on Wednesday, Singh said the entire Congress unit of Madhya Pradesh is united under the leadership of Kamal Nath.

“We have only one face for CM and that is Kamal Nath. We are fighting the assembly polls under his leadership and he will be the chief minister’s face, if the party comes back to power. We need 116 seats to form the government, and we believe that the Congress will be back in power with a full majority,” Singh said while responding to whether the chief ministerial face would be a youth if the Congress wins?

He took a dig at the BJP saying at least seven leaders are in the race for the chief minister’s post, but current CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan would not let their dream come true.

Singh said urban development minister Bhupendra Singh, PWD minister Gopal Bhargava, home minister Narottam Mishra, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayavargeey and MP BJP president V. D. Sharma are in the race to become CM.

“CM Chouhan is not ready to leave the post, on the other side, there is a long list of candidates to replace him. But, the next CM of Madhya Pradesh will be Kamal Nath,” Singh added. What was surprising was that Singh did not mention the name of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia among the CM aspirants.

