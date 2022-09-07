ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kamal to resume shooting for ‘Indian 2’ in Sep third week: Shankar

Ace director Shankar, who is currently directing Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Indian 2’ and Telugu star Ram Charan’s ‘#RC15’, has disclosed that Kamal Haasan will resume shooting for ‘Indian 2’ from the third week of September.

The ace director, who participated in the audio and trailer launch of director Mani Ratnam’s much-awaited magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan1’, was asked for an update about his film with Kamal Haasan by the anchor.

The director replied, “We completed one schedule just yesterday (Monday). One is done. The next will start in the third week of this month with Kamal Haasan.”

Lauding Mani Ratnam for his ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, Shankar praised the ace director and called him the country’s first Pan-India director.

“As far as I know, Mani Ratnam is India’s first pan-India director. His films ‘Roja’ and ‘Bombay’ reached all over the country for his direction, style and content. Add to that A.R. Rahman’s music and it binds the entire country together. People like us are now travelling on the pan-India path that was first laid out by these two persons.”

