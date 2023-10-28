Kamala Harris assures full support to bring back hostages taken from Israel (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 28 ( IANS) The US Vice-President Kamala Harris has promised the families of the missing persons and hostages of Hamas that the US government was doing everything possible to bring them back.

This was announced as a statement by the families of the hostages and missing persons here on Friday night.

Harris was speaking to a delegation of the families of missing persons and hostages in the US on Friday.

The Vice-President said, “You are not alone, the Biden-Harris administration is doing everything possible to secure the release of all hostages in the custody of Hamas.”

She also emphasised the families that the US government was doing everything in its power to ensure the safe return of American hostages and was working to secure the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

The US government also ensured the families that they were working with its allies in the Middle East to exert their influence to secure the release of the hostages.

The statement also said, “The families thank the Vice-President for her unwavering support and call for the rerun of all hostages.”

It further added, “Every hour that passes puts the hostages and missing persons at clear risk and we call on the leaders of the world to put pressure on countries with influence over Hamas, to return all hostages and missing persons home today.”

20231027152929