Canindia News

Kamala Harris is biracial

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA08

I don’t understand this race nonsense. This US election is all about having a black woman or Latina woman etc, not about character and fitness for the role. It is unfair to other races when a person is nominated largely because she happens to be the color brown or black, two very in vogue colors. White candidates need not apply. This is how you end up devaluing candidates of color be it in business or politics.

Deepak, Markham

Your opinion counts! Guidelines: All letters to the editor are welcome and will be considered for publication or posting online. You may email to editor@canindia.com; mail letters to 478 Dundas Street West, P.O. Box 30003, Oakville ON L6H 7L8 or fax letters to 905-673-6636. Letters should be timely, addressed to the editor and signed including letter writer’s city and province/state. The word limit is 400 words. We reserve the right to edit and/or trim letters when necessary.

ANONYMOUS LETTERS WILL NOT BE PUBLISHED.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Look how far we have come: Priyanka Chopra reacts to Kamala Harris’s VP candidacy

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kamala Harris accepts a historical VP nomination

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

The rise of New America: Mindy Kaling, Padma Lakshmi hail Kamala Harris selection for VP race in US polls

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More