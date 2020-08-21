Kamala Harris is biracial

I don’t understand this race nonsense. This US election is all about having a black woman or Latina woman etc, not about character and fitness for the role. It is unfair to other races when a person is nominated largely because she happens to be the color brown or black, two very in vogue colors. White candidates need not apply. This is how you end up devaluing candidates of color be it in business or politics.
Deepak, Markham
