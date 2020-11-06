Canindia News

Kamala Harris likely to speak first at Delaware

by CIEDITOR-SABRINA0

New York, Nov 7 (IANS) Kamala Harris, the first Indian and Black American candidate on a US presidential ticket, is pencilled in to speak ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at a location that’s increasingly taking on the look of a victory podium set up at the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden is on the cusp of winning the presidency on Friday as he opened or extended leads over Trump in critical battlegrounds of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona. A Pennsylvania win alone will push him over the top of the 270-electoral vote target.

As per campaign chatter, Harris speaking first is the Biden camp’s nod to the vice presidential candidate’s historic run. At this time, it is not clear if Harris and Biden will take the stage even if Pennsylvania results are not yet declared by that time.

At this time, the mood in the campaign is said to be one of “joy” and “relief” after an “emotional roller coaster” of a long and bruising election campaign season amid an ongoing pandemic.

Champagne bottles are being popped but the public posture remains muted yet confident.

A campaign staffer told NBC that the final call on the election result (in Biden’s favour) is “only an eventuality” and “imminent”.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Mississauga youth charged in online child exploitation incident

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Peel Police charge 21-year-old man for fatal collision in Mississauga

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Ontario commits $3 million to 2022 Valour Games for Canada’s Veterans

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

As Ontario shifts to new colour-coded framework, Peel held back in red zone, York and Ottawa move to orange

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Pothole repair blitz in Toronto this Saturday

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Mississauga Provincial Offences Court resumes in-person appointments

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Greta Thunberg mocks Trump in his own words

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Biden storms ahead in Pennsylvania, poised for victory

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Celebrate Diwali with your household, says Toronto’s top doctor

CIEDITOR-SABRINA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested