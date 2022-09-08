US Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit South Korea later this month after attending the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, the White House announced.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry also said on Thursday that she is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on September 29, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Harris is travelling to Tokyo on behalf of President Joe Biden to lead the official delegation to Abe’s funeral, with additional members of the delegation to be announced at a later date, White House press secretary Kirsten Allen announced on Wednesday.

In both Tokyo and Seoul, the secretary added, Harris will meet with senior government officials and civil society representatives in “a series of engagements that will highlight the strength of the US’ alliances with Japan and the Republic of Korea, our enduring commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and our shared economic and security interests in the region and around the world”.

The Republic of Korea is South Korea’s official name.

The trip will mark Harris’ first formal visits to the two nations since taking office last year.

