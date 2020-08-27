Kamala Harris to counter Trump’s acceptance speech

Washington, Aug 27 (IANS) US Senator Kamala Harris of California will deliver remarks here on Thursday to counter President Donald Trump’s speech to accept the 2020 Republican presidential nomination.

The Democratic vice presidential nominee, Harris will speak on Trump’s “failure to contain COVID-19 and protect working families from the economic fallout,” former US Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign said in a release, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Harris will “highlight the Biden-Harris plan to contain COVID-19 and build a different path forward in America,” it added.

Trump is slated to give his acceptance speech from the White House South Lawn on Thursday night, the finale of the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC).

The 2020 Democratic National Convention, which concluded last week, railed on the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 5.8 million people and killed nearly 180,000 of them in the United States, while speakers of the first two nights of the RNC sought to defend Trump’s handling of the public health crisis.

US Vice President Mike Pence will make the case for a second term for Trump in a speech to be delivered from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland later in the day as part of the RNC’s third night which is themed “Land of Heroes.”

–IANS

rt/