Kamala Harris to meet Google, Microsoft, OpenAI CEOs to discuss AI risks

US Vice President Kamala Harris was set to meet CEOs of Google, Microsoft and OpenAI (the developer of ChatGPT) to discuss how to make artificial intelligence (AI) responsible and mitigate its potential risks.

The White House said that Harris in a “frank discussion” on Thursday will emphasise upon the need for safeguards to make AI ethical and trustworthy, reports CNBC.

She will be joined by senior members of the Joe Biden administration, including Gina Raimondo, Commerce Secretary; Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden’s chief of staff; Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor; and Arati Prabhakar, director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, among others.

The meeting is part of the Biden administration’s “broader effort to engage with experts about the technology and ensure that AI products are safe before they’re deployed to the public”.

The President last month said that AI “could be” dangerous but it remains to be seen how the technology will affect society.

“Tech companies have a responsibility, in my view, to make sure their products are safe before making them public,” Biden said at the opening of a meeting of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Asked if AI was dangerous, the President said it “remains to be seen” but “it could be”.

In an open letter, several tech leaders including Tesla CEO Elon Musk have called for a pause on the rollout of AI due to the technology’s “profound risks to society and humanity.”

