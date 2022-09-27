WORLD

Kamala Harris to visit DMZ during S.Korea trip

NewsWire
0
0

During her trip to South Korea this week, US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separated the two Koreas, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo announced on Tuesday.

Han made the remarks during a meeting with Harris in Tokyo before they attended the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Han said the planned visit by Harris to the DMZ on Thursday is a “symbolic” move for the South Korea-US alliance.

Harris’ visit to the DMZ comes less than two months after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went there.

It also comes after North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile Sunday, in an apparent show of force against joint military drills between Seoul and Washington.

Harris said the allies have “a lot of work” to do to strengthen their relations, including their investment in innovation, technology and space.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, Han and Harris discussed the global comprehensive strategic alliance, which was agreed by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his US counterpart Joe Biden in May.

20220927-110203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Australian Prime Minister seeks equal partnership with Jokowi’s proud Indonesia

    Vintage Mercedes becomes world’s most expensive car

    Google Stadia rolls out 1440p quality setting for Pro users

    Pakistan reports 89 new Covid-19 cases