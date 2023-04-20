ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kamna Pathak keeps up her style quotient with trendy summer fashion

NewsWire
To enjoy summer without compromising on the style quotient, actress Kamna Pathak shared some best summer fashion styles and preferred wardrobe for the season.

She said: “For me, summer is about casualness and relaxation. During the day, I prefer light colours, while at night, I prefer dark colours. Baggy cotton shirts and loose cargo jeans are my go-to attire during the summer. It is also time to get loafers and slippers out of my closet.”

The actress, who is currently seen in the show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, added further that stoles are must for her as they are trendy and convenient, making them an ideal summer companion.

“A colourful stole enhances the look of your outfit and helps you relieve the scorching sun’s rays. Lastly, sunglasses are a must, not only for style but also to protect your eyes. Invest in a good pair and wear them with your outfits to look trendy while beating the summer heat with the utmost style,” she added.

