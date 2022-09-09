ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kamya Panjabi goes a step ahead in bringing personal touch to her characters

NewsWire
0
0

Television actress Kamya Panjabi said that she is very fond of giving a personal touch to her characters and that is the reason she chose to shop for ornaments she wears for the show ‘Sanjog’.

Kamya said: “I have always been fond of giving a personal touch to my characters and as soon as I learnt about my new onscreen avatar of Gauri, I got very excited.”

“This was because I had never played such a character and I knew I would get to experiment with my look even more this time around. In fact, after signing up for the show, I even started buying oxidised rings, nose pins, Jutis, amongst other things that would suit the character of Gauri. Since I have always been fond of oxidised ornaments, I prefer wearing my own jewellery along with the jewellery provided by the show’s stylist in order to bring out Gauri’s authentic side.”

“I love experimenting with my outfits as well as jewellery and I feel having my own set of accessories doesn’t restrict my choices.”

‘Sanjog’ airs on Zee TV

20220909-155602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Manchu Manoj fined by Hyderabad traffic cops for using tinted glass...

    Suniel Shetty flaunts biceps in Flashback Friday post

    52nd IFFI to pay homage to Tavernier, Plummer, Carriere, Belmondo

    Makers of ‘Radhe Shyam’ assure timely release of epic saga