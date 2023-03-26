INDIA

Kancheepuram cracker factory explosion: 2 more succumb to injuries

Two more persons who suffered over 80 per cent burn injuries following a blast at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram have succumbed to their injuries, raising the death toll from the incident to 11, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Gajendran, 50, and Jagadish, 35. Both were undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The blast took place on March 22 at a firecracker unit in Valathottam in Kancheepuram.

The owner of the factory, Narendran, had surrendered before the police after the incident. He is currently in judicial custody.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the families of those who died.

The injured persons would receive an amount of Rs 50,000.

At least 23 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals following the accident.

