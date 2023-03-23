ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana apologises to anyone she hurt in heartfelt birthday post

As she turned 36 on Thursday, actress Kangana Ranaut began on a positive note by apologising to those she has hurt and even shared a message for her fans and followers.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a video looking regal dressed in a green saree with her hair tied back.

The ‘Dhaakad’ actress first thanked her mother, father and her gurus (Sadhguru and Swami Vivekanand) for their teachings. She then went on to talk to her ‘shatrus’.

She was heard saying: “Mere shatru, jinhone aajtak mujhe kabhi araam nahi karne diya. Chahe jitni bhi safalta mili, phir bhi mujhe safalta ke marg pe tatpar rakha. Mujhe ladna, sangharsh karna sikhaya. Unki bhi main humesha abhaari rahugi.”

“Doston meri vichaardhara bahut saral hai, mera achran, soch bhi bahut saral hai aur main humesha hi sabka accha chahti hu. Iske chalte agar maine kabhi kisi ke liye deshhit mein ya larger picture ke liye maine kisi ke liye kuch kaha ho aur unko uska dukh hua ho, thess lagi ho, main uske liye bhi shama chahti hu,” she said.

She added that she only has “sneh, suvichaar (affection, good thoughts)” for everyone.

On the work front, Kangana has just wrapped up shooting for ‘Chandramukhi 2’. She also has ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’ lined up.

