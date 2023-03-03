Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said that Gen Z can’t afford to buy homes, hate to commit and are too lazy to even have sex. She even tagged them as ‘gajar muli’.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday: “Gen Z… HA HA their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on phones than actually interacting, observing or reading, they are incapable of consistency and seriously believe that they should simply be given the post of Boss who they don’t respect because their Boss believes in discipline and came up hard way and GenZ only respect quick success.”

She added: “GenZ loves starbuks and Avocado toast but can’t afford to buy a home, they can rent branded clothes to impress on SM but hate to commit or marry, studies even show that they are too lazy to have sex as well, the woke worm GenZ are literally like gajar muli..”

“ROLLING EYES AND SILLY SLANG GENz is easy to influence manipulate even brain wash. well!! millennials are so much better, we rule!! how about some yoga, sports and exercise GenZ …?”

Kangana is currently shooting for Chandramukhi 2. Helmed by P. Vasu, it is the sequel to the Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which features Rajinikanth and Jyothika.

