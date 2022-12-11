ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana can’t stop praising Musk as she trains guns on ‘wokes’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut again heaped admiration on the new Twitter chief and second richest businessman in the world, Elon Musk, on Sunday.

The actress, who is currently busy with multiple projects in different stages of production, took to the story section of her Instagram on Sunday afternoon and posted a screenshot of Musk’s tweet which showed morphed images of the old Twitter head Jack Dorsey and US President Joe Biden.

The screenshot read, “Just one more lockdown my king”.

Hitting at left-leaning liberals derogatorily referred to as ‘wokes’, Kangana wrote on the picture, “Elon alone stands against ruling government but gets no support from wokes, Wokes want you to believe that they are rebels who support an individual in a fight against the system/state.”

She then recalled the Bombay Municipal Corporation’s action against her office and home in Mumbai when the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray was in power.

The actress further wrote on the picture, “When I fought against Shiv Sena, wokes celebrated illegal demolition of my house. Wokes everywhere are the same dub and moronic.”

On the work front, Kangana has a bunch of projects on hand, including ‘Emergency’ directed by herself, ‘Tejas’ and ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’.

