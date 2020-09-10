Kangana Ranaut faces multiple police charges for tweeting video against Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

Her strongly-worded video statement against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has drawn multiple police complaints against actress Kangana Ranaut here on Thursday.

One of the complainants alleged Kangana had used derogatory language against CM Thackeray in the video that she had posted on her verified Twitter page on Wednesday. The complainant said Kangana’s action was an attempt “to diminish the character and challenge the dignity” of the chief minister.

Comparing the demolition of her office building with the plight of Kashmiri Pandits was also an attempt to disturb communal harmony, according to one of the complaints filed at the city’s Vikhroli Police Station.

The complaint comes in the wake of Kangana’s video, which she released on her verified Twitter account on Wednesday. In the video, she declares CM Thackeray’s ego will be demolished the same way the BMC tried demolishing her office building.

I know but both broke something one broke the symbol of Hindu’s genocide and slavery other broke the symbol of woman empowerment ( as I am the first single woman/ actress to establish my own office at a young age) https://t.co/dJfHDOPTsW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

In the video clip Kangana, referring to the CM as “tu”, says in Hindi: “Udhhav Thackeray, do you think that you along with the film mafia broke my house and took big revenge? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will be broken. This is the wheel of time. Remember this. It doesn’t always remain the same.”

Kangana tweeted the video within an hour of landing in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, minutes after reaching her Khar residence. Her video targeted at Thackeray comes after the BMC partially demolished her Bandra office on Wednesday morning citing illegal construction. The office was demolished while the actress was flying down from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

The BMC demolition activity happened days after the actress engaged in a spat with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who took offence when Kangana stated that the situation in Mumbai had become as bad as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, and compared the ruling Maharashtra government with Taliban.