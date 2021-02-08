Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a look of her character Agent Agni in the upcoming film Dhaakad on Monday. She says the role is a depiction of Bhairavi, the goddess of death.

Kangana posted the look on Instagram. The image seems to capture an action sequence what with a burning car visible in the backdrop. The actress is armed with a machine gun and a pistol.

“They call her Agni… the brave one #dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death … #dhaakad,” she wrote as the caption.

Dhaakad is a spy thriller that casts Arjun Rampal as the antagonist Rudraveer. The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, and is slated to release on October 1.

–IANS

