ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana on ‘Pathaan’ success: ‘India has only loved the Khans’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Queen’ actress Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for her next directorial ‘Emergency’, feels that the Indian audience have always loved the three Khans of Bollywood and the success of Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release ‘Pathaan’ is a testimony to the same.

While taking to Twitter, Kangana, who recently made a come back on the micro-blogging site, tweeted as a response to a producer’s tweet which read, “Big Congratulations to @iamsrk & @deepikapadukone for the runaway success of #Pathaan!!! It proves 1) Hindu Muslims love SRK equally 2) Boycotts controversies don’t harm but help the film 3) Erotica & Good music works 4) India is super secular”.

Kangana, quoted the tweet as she wrote, “Very good analysis. This country has only and only loved all Khans and at times only and only Khans. And obsessed over Muslim actresses.”

Her tweet further mentioned, “So it’s very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism. There is no country like Bharat in the whole world.”

20230129-174201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anurag Thakur experiences A.R. Rahman’s VR film ‘Le Musk’ at Cannes

    ‘Dua comes true’ as ‘Jaane Tua Ya Jaane Na’ actor Ayaz...

    Thaman resumes ‘SVP’ promotions

    ‘KBC 14’ contestant gifts perfume to Big B