Kangana posts clip of dirty Mount Everest base camp: God’s favourite needs a reality check

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media where she posted a video of the base camp at Mount Everest dirtied with lots of trash.

Kangana also said that humans who thought themselves as God’s favourites needed a reality check. She re-shared a short video of the Mount Everest base camp with lots of trash outside the tents.

The video was captioned, “Shut down the Everest tours or fix this. Unacceptable scene near the top.”

She wrote: “Whoever thinks human is God’s favourite needs a reality check, look at this scene you would realise human is probably God’s least favourite, they tend to leave their smelly, stinky, filthy footprints everywhere. Save the world from humans please ”

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Emergency’. She also has ‘Tejas’, ‘Chandramukhi 2’ and ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Didda’.

