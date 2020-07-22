Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar Suman join #Candle4SSR online protest

Sharing an image on Instagram, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita also penned a note for Sushant.

“HOPE,PRAYERS AND STRENGTH !! Keep smiling wherever you are,” she captioned the picture.

Earlier, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, lawyer of former Cabinet minister Subramanian Swamy, had initiated the peaceful digital protest #Candle4SSR demanding justice for Sushant, who passed away last month.

The digital protest called upon everyone to light a candle in Sushant’s name at 8pm. Fans of the late actor’s participated in the protest.

#Candle4SSR in the memory and support of sushant singh rajput.may you get justice soon.we all miss you https://t.co/YjuU4RaW4K happy where ever you are❤❤❤. pic.twitter.com/j3Jeu0ZpT2 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 22, 2020

Actor Shekhar Suman and his son Adhyayan Suman also took to Twitter and shared how they paid tribute to Sushant by chanting prayers and lighting candles.