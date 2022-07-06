Hindi cinema’s noted lyricist and writer, Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation suit against actor Kangana Ranaut in 2020 at a court in Mumbai.

Recently, the actress appeared before a Mumbai court and brought her sister Rangoli Chandel along as her witness. During her appearance Ranaut claimed that Javed Akhtar had insulted and threatened her when she refused to apologise to actor Hrithik Roshan.

As per a report in India Today, Kangana Ranaut told the court that Javed Akhtar had, in the past, stated, “We will not take time to put up impostors, then it will be open to the public to know that your affair was not with Hrithik but with impostors, then your face will be blackened, there will be so much infamy in the public that you will have no other way except suicide. We have evidence, they have all the ministries, apologize and save yourself. A girl from a good family will drown in shame. If you have little shame to save your honor, then don’t insist.”

Kangana further alleged that Javed Akhtar provoked her to harm herself and he caused her a great deal of mental stress.

For the unversed, Javed Akhtar had filed a defamation case against the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ star in 2020 for her ‘baseless and defamatory’ comments towards him during a television interview.

Following the filing of the case, the court had ordered the Juhu police to inquire into the matter and finally an offence of defamation was filed and court then initiated criminal proceedings against Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut, for her part, has also filed a counter defamation case against Javed Akhtar for his insulting comments against her.