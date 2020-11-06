Canindia News

Kangana Ranaut calls for Arnab Goswami’s release, rakes up Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday raked up the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian to launch fresh attack at the alleged mafia culture of Bollywood, while making her case for the release of journalist Arnab Goswami.

“We can only imagine who all are involved in Sushant’s and Disha murders, Bullydawood’s drug racket and child trafficking business, every voice against the mafia is being choked #ReleaseArnabNow,” Kangana tweeted.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning in a dramatic operation by the Mumbai and Raigad Police teams and was taken to Alibaug in connection with a double suicide case. After a marathon hearing, Alibaug Court Chief Judicial Magistrate Sunaina S. Pingle declined the police plea for 14-day police custody and sent Goswami to judicial custody till November 18.

Sushant was found dead in his flat on June 14. The CBI, NCB, and ED are probing the death of the actor. Disha, 28, allegedly jumped off a highrise apartment in Mumbai on June 8. Her death is being linked to that of Sushant’s, who was found hanging at his residence on June 14.

After the sudden demise of Sushant, Kangana had put out a video in which she talked about topics like Sushant’s death, ‘movie mafia’ and ‘nepo-kids’ to reopen the Bollywood nepotism debate. She also spoke about these topics on interviews.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

How ‘Fargo’ raises immigration issues

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Hailey Bieber rubbishes pregnancy rumours

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Milind Soman booked for obscenity over nude beach pic

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Amrita Rao introduces her newborn son Veer to the world

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Amol Parashar wants to explore Goa in between work

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Waluscha De Sousa on playing the boss lady in ‘Escaype Live’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Breaks my heart to say late before Sushant Singh Rajput’s name, says director Shadab Siddiqui

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why Neil Nitin Mukesh wants a sequel to his 2009 prison drama ‘Jail’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Filmmaker Sudarshan Rattan passes away

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested