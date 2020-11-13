Canindia News

Kangana Ranaut calls Twitter ‘Hinduphobic’ and ‘antinational’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actress Kangana Ranaut has called Twitter a Hinduphobic and antinational platform, adding that the micro-blogging site should be banned in India.

The actress posted her views with a picture where she is seen with her father.

“A rare picture of my father and me finally agreeing on something… even though non of us remember what it was Rose… BTW there is a buzz that government might ban twitter, go for it INDIA… We don’t need Hinduphobic, antinational platforms to gag us,” Kangana tweeted.

Her tweet comes at a time when #BanTwitter started trending after the platform showed an error in the Indian map.

On Thursday night, Twitter also removed the Display Picture (DP) of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The DP was reinstated after a while. It turned out that Twitter took the action after someone claimed copyright on the image. However, as soon as the questions rose on the action, the site reinstated the same picture.

Kangana will soon be seen in “Thalaivi”, which is an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa. The film traces the journey of the late Tamil leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree. The actress also has “Tejas” and “Dhaakad” coming up.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Russell Crowe talks about his new film ‘Unhinged’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

People are saying great things on social media: Rajkummar Rao elated with early reactions for Ludo

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

It was special: Patrick Dempsey on returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Modern-day Jane Austen anthology series in works at CW Network

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Arjun Rampal quizzed for 7 hours as NCB books his Aussie architect friend in Bollywood drug case

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Rohit Bose Roy talks about his new web series based on Abdul Karim Telgi’s life

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Rana Daggubati happy to be on outdoor shoot after ‘forever’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Diljit Dosanjh says ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ has created history, here’s why

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Fate of a film isn’t in my hand; my performance is, feels Fatima Sana Shaikh

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested