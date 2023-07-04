INDIA

Kangana Ranaut cryptically takes a dig at Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut has cryptically taken a dig at the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, hosted by actor Salman Khan.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she praised her production venture ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, starring Nawazuddin Siddqui and Avneet Kaur.

She wrote: “We will cross one crore views mark soon, which is equivalent to 100 crore theatrical film’s footfall, even though one TV has many viewers watching content in one house…. it’s an estimated comparison.”

However, many feel that Kangana seemingly wrote about ‘Bigg Boss OTT Season 2’, which has contestants such as Falaq Naaz, Anjali Arora, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Pursvani, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, Manisha Rani, and Abhishek Malhan.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for her directorial ‘Emergency’. She also has ‘Chandramukhi 2’, ‘Tejas’, ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Didda’ and ‘Sita: The Incarnation’ in her kitty.

2023070433806

