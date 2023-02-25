ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana Ranaut deems Akshay, Emraan-starrer ‘Selfiee’ a ‘flop’

Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted filmmaker Karan Johar but this time it’s a film he has backed with his Dharma Productions – ‘Selfiee’. The Bollywood actress called the movie a “flop” and even compared the first day collections to her film ‘Dhaakad’.

Kangana slammed filmmaker Karan’s co-produced film ‘Selfiee’ starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi on the day it hit screens.

Kangana wrote on her story: “Karan Johar movie Selfie has hardly made 10 lakhs on the first day I don’t see even one trade or media person talk about it forget mocking or bullying him the way they harass me.”

In her next post, Kangana re-shared an article, the headline of which read: “‘Male version of Kangana Ranaut!,’ Netizens react as Akshay’s ‘Selfiee’ fails to impress viewers, may be his 6th flop film in a row.”

She captioned it: “I was looking for news about selfie flop I found all the news is about me. Yeh bhi meri hi galti hai (This is also my fault). Wah bhai Karan Johar wah.”

‘Selfiee’ is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving License’. It’s backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production along with Magic Frames, Prithviraj Productions, Cape of Good Films and Star Studios.

