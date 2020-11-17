Canindia News

Kangana Ranaut demands justice for Bihar teenager who was burnt alive

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday demanded justice for Gulnaz Khatoon, the Bihar teenager who was recently burnt alive. Gulnaz passed away on Monday.

“Our daughters are not safe, everyday there are bigger and even more heinous crimes against them unfold. Dear liberals I’ve a request don’t look at victims or criminals through your secular lens. At least don’t divide them, Let’s fight against injustice together #gulnaz_ko_nyay_do,” tweeted Kangana.

Meanwhile, the accused Chandan Rai has been arrested by Vaishali Police in Bihar. The police informed that efforts are on to nab co-accused Vinay Rai and his son Satish Rai.

Satish had allegedly poured kerosene on Gulnaz Khatoon and set her on fire on October 30 at Rasoolpur Habib village after she resisted eve-teasing. Gulnaz sustained 75 per cent burn injuries and succumbed on November 16.

In her dying statement, she named Satish, his father Vinay, and cousin brother Chandan. The video statement of the victim went viral on the social media, wherein she alleged that Satish had set her on fire while Vinay and Chandan helped him commit the crime.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Time out! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala with family

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Sushmita Sen is smitten by Manipur, here’s why

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

After Diwali binge, Soha Ali Khan gets back to basics

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Why ‘Black Widows’ is not your ordinary women-centric drama

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Genelia D’Souza to co-host interactive poll show with hubby Riteish Deshmukh

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

A welcome change: Rasika Dugal talks about filming in the Nilgiris post lockdown

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Shekhar Suman demands apology from those who said he used Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to pursue politics

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Taylor Swift lashes out after Scooter Braun sells her master recordings for $300 Million

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Amrita Rao regrets that her desire to work with Irrfan Khan will remain unfulfilled

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested