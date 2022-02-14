BOLLYWOOD

Kangana Ranaut drops second poster of ‘Lock Upp’

By NewsWire
0
10

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared the second poster for ‘Lock Upp’ on her social media handle. She will be hosting the reality show which will include 16 celebrities who will be locked inside a jail.

She captioned the poster: “Yaha sab hain equal equally in danger (Here all are equal…equally in danger). Because this is MY #LockUpp! Streaming from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Watch Live FREE! Trailer out on 16th Feb”

In the poster, she can be seen holding a shiny pair of handcuffs and a big black baton and sporting a spiky, glittering gown. Behind Kangana, there can be seen a bunch of prisoners with their hoods on, which shows how the actress and host of the fearless reality show will be taking on the 16 celebrity contestants inside her jail.

‘Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel’ will show 16 popular celebrities competing for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner’s title.

‘Lock Upp’ will be airing from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

20220214-140205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.