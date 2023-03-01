Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has been busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, is managing her duties on two fronts – as a director and as an actor. The ‘Queen’ actress recently got back on the sets of ‘Chandramukhi 2’.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Twitter to share pictures from her vanity van in which she can be seen getting decked up for her part in the film. She tweeted: “Back on the sets of my upcoming movie Chandramukhi 2 with my team. It’s a very dramatic look and situation we are all very excited about it.”

The actress had earlier shared that she was rehearsing for the climax song for ‘Chandramukhi 2’ and mentioned that it’s choreographed by Kala Masterji with the melody composed by Golden Globe Award winner M. M. Keeravani, whose ‘Naatu Naatu’ from ‘RRR’ has become a global rage as it continues to sweep awards on international platforms.

The ‘Varaai’ song of Chadramukhi is a big hit and commands a massive fan following. Fans are expecting Kangana to deliver the same magic.

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is a sequel to the popular Rajinikanth film titled ‘Chandramukhi’. While Kangana will play the lead role of a dancer in the sequel, Raghava Lawrence will play the male lead in the movie directed by P. Vasu and produced by Lyca productions.

