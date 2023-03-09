After learning about death of Satish Kaushik, actress Kangana Ranaut said that she loved directing him in ‘Emergency’ and called the veteran actor her “biggest cheerleader”.

Kangana took to Twitter, where she shared a picture shaking hands with him and wrote: “Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti.”

Kaushik, who has given memorable characters such as ‘Calendar’ from “Mr. India”, ‘Pappu Pager’ in “Deewana Mastana” among many others, passed away at 67 late on Wednesday.

His friend and another legendary actor Anupam Kher shared the news in a tweet early Thursday.

