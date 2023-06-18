ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana Ranaut misses Irrfan Khan’s ‘humour’, ‘charm’ as an actor

Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut remembered late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan and shared a picture with him on social media.

Kangana took to Instagram story, where she shared a throwback picture posing with the late star and wrote: “We were supposed to be Tiku and Sheru today while we stand so close to its release. Deeply missing Irfan saab his charm, humour and generosity as an actor.”

During the trailer launch of her production ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, Kangana had shared that the the film was earlier titled ‘Divine Lovers’ and she was supposed to do it with late star. She also spoke about the film’s delay.

She shared that the director Sai Kabir Srivastav was ill for three to four years which halted the films release. When the director returned to work, Irrfan Khan had passed away in 2020.

‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ is billed as a tale of two eccentric, starry-eyed characters, who want to make it big in Bollywood. The film is a kind of love letter to those who come to this city, lose their way, yet end up finding something much more meaningful.

‘Tiku weds Sheru’ is all set to be released on Prime Video on June 23.

20230618-132603

