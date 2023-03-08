Actress Kangana Ranaut was seen celebrating the festival of colours, Holi on the sets of her upcoming film ‘Chandramukhi 2’.

Kangana took to Instagram, where she shared a reel. In the video, the actress is seen dressed in a white kurta and pyjama paired with sunglasses as she starts putting colours on her crew and cast members of the film.

In one frame, designer Neeta Lulla can be seen putting colours on Kangana. The actress chose the song ‘Rang Barse’ sung by Amitabh Bachchan for her reel.

She captioned the video, which currently has 290,000 views on the photo-sharing website: “Holi this morning on Chandramukhi set.”

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is directed by P. Vasu. The film’s prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajanikanth and Jyothika Saravanan.

‘Chandramukhi’ was a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ and was adapted in Hindi as the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

In ‘Chandramukhi 2’, Kangana will be seen playing the role of a renowned dancer in the king’s court who’s known for her breathtaking beauty.

Meanwhile, Kangana also has ‘Tejas’ in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, ‘Emergency’ and ‘Noti Binodini’ in the pipeline.

