ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana Ranaut returns to exercise routine after two year break, shares video of workout session

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming film ‘Emergency’, has returned to her fitness regime as she starts prepping up for her next film.

The actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her workout session. In the video, she can be seen doing functional training with forms like jumping jacks, mountain climbing, rope skipping and spot jogging.

The actress captioned the picture, “After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi. now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film.”

‘Emergency’ is Kangana’s second film as a director and will also see her essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The actress also has a slew of releases like ‘Tejas’, ‘Chandramukhi 2’, ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda’ and ‘The Incarnation: Sita’. She also has the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ up for release on which she serves as the creative producer.

20230613-112205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deven Bhojani plays an entirely different character in ‘Taaza Khabar’

    Pranati Rai Prakash: We should start valuing what we’ve taken for...

    Raveena Tandon: Hang poachers and rapists

    Kriti Sanon joins team ‘Ganapath’ in the UK