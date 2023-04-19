ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana Ranaut says her parents’ love story is her ‘most favourite’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kangana Ranaut spoke about how her parent’s got married against everyone’s wishes and said that she wants them as her parents again if she had a rebirth.

Kangana on her on parents’ wedding anniversary took to Instagram Stories to wish them. She shared a slew of throwback photographs.

Sharing a collage of her mother Asha and father Amardeep from their younger days, Kangana wrote: “Thank you papa for falling in love with mumma and going against everyone, including nanu, to marry her on this day. Your love story is my most favourite.”

Sharing a photograph, Kangana wrote: “Happy anniversary to you both… like mumma says ‘If I have seven lives, I want your papa as my husband in every lifetime’. The same way, if I have more lives, I want you both as my mummy and papa, always.”

“Happy anniversary chacha Jagdeep Ranaut and chachi Sharmila. They had an arranged marriage, but later they found out their pet names were Babloo and Babli. Haha, marriages are truly made in heaven,” she added.

Along with another picture of the couple, Kangana wrote: “My mumma never owned even a lipstick. Joy of growing up in a joint family was that as a child, I spent all my time on my chachi’s dresser, messing her eye shadows, lipsticks and breaking her nail paint (bottles). She is the most patient, kind and gentle woman ever. Love you chachi.”

