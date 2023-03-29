ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana Ranaut says she never succumbed to vanity

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production work of her period drama film ‘Emergency, took to her social media on Wednesday and shared that although she feels proud about her beauty and feels good about herself, she has never fallen prey to the idea of vanity which comes quite naturally in the glamorous world of the movies.

The actress took to her Twitter and shared a collage of her pictures ahead of her trip. In the pictures, the ‘Gangster’ actress can be seen wearing an ethnic attire with her curls.

She revealed that the selfies in the post are a result of in-traffic boredom. She tweeted, “Aaj airport jaate hue traffic bahut mila toh socha thoda apni khubsurati pe itra leti hoon  Kamiyaan mujhse bhi hongi shayad, lekin vanity ka shikaar main kabhi nahi rahi (Encountered a lot of traffic while on my way to the airport today. So, I thought why not feel proud about my beauty. I may not be perfect but I never fell prey to vanity)”.

However, she left her post open-ended as she posed a question in her tweet, “Aab iss umar mein yeh bimari lag jaye toh (But, what if the contagion of vanity gets me)”.

20230329-160002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Taapsee tells what Ashok Chakra’s spokes stand for

    Aditi Dev Sharma finds a connection between her on-screen and off-screen...

    Everyday I will pray for your heart’s joy, actress DD tells...

    Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina