ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana Ranaut shares video of ‘morning dance routine’ with her guru

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, has shared a video of her dance rehearsal session.

The Padma Shri awardee took to the Story section of her Instagram on Sunday and shared the video of her practise with her guru. She wrote on the video: “Morning dance routine with Guruji @rajendrachaturvedi.”

In the video, the actress is seen donning a white suit. She also wore ghungroos as she did Kathak’s steps on the beats of Tabla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be soon seen essaying the role of the former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ which marks her first solo directorial. She will also be seen in ‘Tejas’ in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. The actress also has ‘Chandramukhi 2’ in the pipeline.

20230604-135805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dimple Kapadia slapped Ranbir 15-20 times for ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’...

    Anurag Kashyap praises Kannada flick ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’

    Shilpa Shetty wishes Geeta Maa on her birthday

    IANS Review: ‘West Side Story’: Brilliantly mounted but lacks the exquisite...