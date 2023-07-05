INDIA

Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Tejas’ to release on October 20

Actress Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Tejas’, where she will be seen playing an airforce pilot Tejas Gill, will hit the screens on October 20.

Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP took to Twitter, where they announced the release date of the film. They shared a slew of stills from the film on the micro-blogging website along with the announcement.

“Get ready for an adrenaline filled adventure! Tejas, starring @KanganaTeam is ready to take off on 20th October in a cinema near you!” they wrote.

The team behind Tejas has confirmed that the film will hit theatres nationwide on October 20.

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in the valiant soldiers who tirelessly defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

The movie is written and directed by the talented Sarvesh Mewara.

