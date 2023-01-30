ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana Ranaut starts rehearsals for climax song of ‘Chandramukhi 2’

Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared an update that she started rehearsals for the climax song for the film ‘Chandramukhi 2’, which stars Raghava Lawrence as the lead actor.

Kangana took to her Twitter handle and gave an update regarding the film. She mentioned: “Started climax song rehearsals for Chandramukhi 2 with Kala master ji. The song is composed by Golden Globe winner Shri M.M Keeravani ji.. Directed by the legendary Shri P. Vasu ji. Such an honour.”

‘Chandramukhi 2’ is directed by P. Vasu. The film’s prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajanikanth and Jyothika Saravanan.

‘Chandramukhi’ was a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’ and was adapted in Hindi as the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

In ‘Chandramukhi 2’, Kangana will be seen playing the role of a renowned dancer in the king’s court who’s known for her breathtaking beauty.

Meanwhile, Kangana also has ‘Tejas’ in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, ‘Emergency’ and ‘Noti Binodini’ in the pipeline.

20230130-113203

