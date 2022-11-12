ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Kangana Ranaut takes early morning dancing lessons

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut loves to utilise her morning the best way possible – with a dance workout. The actress, who is currently working on her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, shared a video of herself taking dancing lessons.

The ‘Queen’ actress took to the story section of her Instagram on Saturday and posted a video where she can be seen dancing in choreographer Terence Lewis’s dancing school.

Kangana wrote on the video: “Early morning foot work with guruji @rajendrachaturvedi and @seema_purohit”.

Kangana, who earlier delivered a box-office debacle with ‘Dhaakad’, has also been urging people in her home state of Himachal Pradesh to cast their votes in the ongoing Assembly election of the state.

20221112-123601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K official thank ‘Sita Ramam’ team for shooting in Kashmir

    Why Bhagyashree’s parents didn’t attend her wedding and other stories

    Amartya Bobo Rahut: Tough to build fans base without backing of...

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Alia shares mehendi pics, talks about Ranbir’s ‘Big’ surprise