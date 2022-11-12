Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut loves to utilise her morning the best way possible – with a dance workout. The actress, who is currently working on her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, shared a video of herself taking dancing lessons.

The ‘Queen’ actress took to the story section of her Instagram on Saturday and posted a video where she can be seen dancing in choreographer Terence Lewis’s dancing school.

Kangana wrote on the video: “Early morning foot work with guruji @rajendrachaturvedi and @seema_purohit”.

Kangana, who earlier delivered a box-office debacle with ‘Dhaakad’, has also been urging people in her home state of Himachal Pradesh to cast their votes in the ongoing Assembly election of the state.

