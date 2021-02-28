Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share before and after pictures of her parent’s home in Mumbai on Sunday.

In her post, she also spoke about how her parents are fond of earthy tones when it comes to interiors.

The actress captioned the pictures as, “Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home Before (parents liked more earthy) (sic).”

Kangana also posted a video of the transformed apartment. The video starts with an outdoor space and slowly moves indoors where you can see a beautifully done up living area.

“After transformation video. Ritu preferred more glamorous with soft Victorian colors, my parents are more than happy that woman of the house took charge. Which style you prefer cause even earthy had its own village old world charm. Do tell me Slightly smiling face (sic),” she captioned the video.

Meanwhile, Kangana will soon be seen in the trilingual film Thalaivi which will hit screens on April 23. The film is directed by AL Vijay and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.

–IANS

